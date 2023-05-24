CLINTON — St. Paul Lutheran Church's community meal is held every month, on the last Sunday of each month. The meal is free.
Dinner is served this month with inside seating and carryouts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton.
This month's menu is pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, frosted grape salad, dessert, and a drink.
Visit the church's website, http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 242-4102 before Friday at noon. The RSVP helps organizers plan so they can prepare the correct amount of food and have enough for everyone.
