CAMANCHE — The increase in fire department staffing from three to five full-time employees has worked even better than Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte envisioned.
The Camanche Fire Department has been operating with five full-time employees for about one year. Prior to the addition, three employees worked 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and responded to calls as needed, Schutte said this week.
Under the current staffing model, Schutte and one other fire department employee work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The three other full-time employees alternate working 24-hour shifts, he said, working an average of 52.3 hours per week.
“There’s people here around the clock,” Schutte said. “Ninety-five percent of the time there’s someone here at the station. And the only time there’s not is if someone’s sick or if there’s vacation time,” he said.
“So that’s a huge benefit. Not only from an emergency response standpoint. Faster response times because there’s already one person here. We have the guarantee that we have a paramedic here to cover the ambulance,” said Schutte.
“And then even the non-emergency side, there’s someone here from a customer service standpoint that when people call and have just a basic question or a non-emergency, there is someone here to handle that around the clock as well,” Schutte said.
Volunteers with the department often have full-time jobs, Schutte said. The addition in staffing has helped Schutte delegate duties to other employees in the department.
“All of those employees basically have been assigned responsibilities,” Schutte said. “So like now, the assistant chief, he’s in charge of pre-plans. So we’re really ramping up that effort to get those done,” he said.
“And then we have another person in charge of hose testing,” Schutte said. “So they oversee all the records and stuff like that. So it takes some of it off my plate but also gives them ownership and responsibility to make sure those things get done,” he said.
“Hydrant testing is another one. Someone’s in charge of that to make sure they track all that and get that information to me,” Schutte said.
Department duties have been distributed more evenly, and that makes things more efficient within the department, Schutte said.
The addition of staffing within the fire department has been a tremendous benefit for the city, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
“There’s been quite a number of calls where the night individual has gone out on the call and figured out that it’s just a false alarm,” Kida said. “Everybody stay home.
“And every time that happens, that saves us money. And that certainly is demonstrated in the previous presentation about our revenue streams. There’s plenty of money coming in to cover this too.”
