CLINTON - Three new board members will join the Clinton County Development Association board as part of its annual reorganization this week.
Eric Gettes, Jenny Green and former CCDA board member Matt Stammeyer will begin their terms in January to fill the seats of retiring CCDA Past President Kim Clausen, a board member since July 2008; Ed Hupfer, a board member since September 2000; and CCDA Past President Jerome Burken, who was recognized Wednesday for the longest term served on the CCDA board. He had been a member since October 1998.
“To say the least, this is probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Burken said. “I guess I personally enjoy being on different boards and doing my part and trying to educate the general public to get involved, too. So I would say thank you.”
The CCDA, which has an 11-member board of directors, is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives. Clausen, Hupfer and Burken were required to leave the board because of term limits mandated by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
“It makes one of the worst meetings that I’ve ever had to attend to say goodbye to three long-term, dedicated, devoted members, but it’s out of our hands," Board President Les Shields said.
The board also elected new leadership Wednesday. David Sivright, a retired Clinton County District Court judge, will now take the position of board president as recommended by a Nominating Committee within the CCDA. Other approved recommendations include Joel Dieckmann as vice president, Lester Shields as secretary, and Dawn Holesinger as treasurer.
As the new board president, Sivright presented Shields with recognition of his leadership.
“On behalf of the board,” Sivright said, “I want to thank you for your service as president and the many years that you’ve guided the organization.”
At the November meeting of the CCDA, the Nominating Committee additionally recommended adding an ex officio member representing DeWitt to the board.
Clinton City At-large Councilman Gregg Obren currently serves as the city of Clinton’s ex officio member, and Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann is the county ex officio representative, although he will be leaving this position to begin serving next month in the Iowa House of Representatives. These ex officio members provide monthly reports on actions taken by their governing bodies.
Speaking for the Nominating Committee, CCDA board member Rita Hart last month said that adding an ex officio member from DeWitt would make it a regular item on the agenda to provide the board more thorough knowledge of projects taking place in that part of the county and would provide more clarity for CCDA board members as they score grant applications. Officials from cities throughout the county are already welcome to attend CCDA meetings to provide information as they wish as part of the public comment portion of the agenda.
Current ex officio members each representing Clinton and Clinton County do so under requirements set by the Iowa legislature in 2019. The rule stated that a City Council member from the city in which the casino is located and a member of the local Supervisors from that county must serve on the board as nonvoting ex officio members. That rule is no longer in effect.
Sivright, at December’s CCDA meeting, said Shields had corresponded with the IRGC since the CCDA’s meeting in November and received the response that the statute neither authorizes nor prohibits adding another ex officio member to the board.
Subsequently, a governance committee of CCDA members met and upon determining that adding another ex officio member would require amending CCDA bylaws, Sivright said the committee decided it wouldn’t be in the best interest to move forward with creating an ex officio position representing DeWitt.
For the purpose of opening channels of communication, though, Sivright said that if there’s a matter that an individual wants to come before the board to talk about, the CCDA can grant a spot on the agenda for them to do so.
