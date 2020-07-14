The Test Iowa reporting system is illegal because the results are not reported immediately to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which Iowa Code requires, State Auditor Rob Sand said in a press release Tuesday.
An audit of Test Iowa by the State of Iowa's Auditor's Office found that test results are not reported to IDPH immediately as is required by law, Sand said. Test results are reported to a private entity that is part of the Test Iowa program, which sends the results to another private company and to another state entity before they finally reach IDPH, Sand said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched Test Iowa on April 21 to increase testing in the state. The initiative was finalized through a no-bid contract valued at $26 million to Nomi Health., Inc.
In an earlier emergency proclamation, Reynolds allowed no-bid contracts for COVID-19-related procurement, the audit report said.
Nomi planned to partner with Qualtrics and Domo. All three are private companies based in Utah.
Iowa's Office of the Chief Information Officer was created to manage and coordinate and provide accountability for information technology resources in state government, including receiving test specimen results from a private contractor for Test Iowa and delivering them to IDPH, according to the audit report.
State and county employees contacted the State Auditor's Office to discuss reporting delays related to Test Iowa, Sand wrote in a July 13 letter to the IDPH, the University of Iowa's State Hygienic Lab and Office of the Chief Information Officer.
The Auditor's office interviewed employees of county public health departments, collected information from IDPH and SHL through their employees and attorneys, reviewed the $26 million Test Iowa contract between Nomi Health, Inc. and the State of Iowa and reviewed Chapter 139A of the Code of Iowa and court decisions related to the word "immediately."
The Auditor's Office found "illegal and unbusinesslike practices, inefficiencies and apparently pointless risks," Sand wrote in the letter.
Sand informed the director of SHL, Dr. Michael Pentella, by letter May 26 that SHL must report all Test Iowa results into the Infectious Disease Surveillance System immediately, citing Iowa Code and an April 18 order from IDPH that all Iowa health care providers and public, private and hospital laboratories immediately report all positive and negative tests to IDHP.
But in a letter to Sand, dated May 29, IDPH said through Iowa Assistant Attorney General Heather L. Adams that SHL has reported COVID-19 results, including the Test Iowa results, in a manner which complies with State Code.
IDPH receives COVID test results into IDSS in a variety of ways, Adams wrote.
Iowa hospitals report in two ways: real time and batch cycles throughout the day. "For both of these methods, Iowa hospitals send their testing data through the SmartLab which validates and processes the data which is then made available to an IPH network where it is retrieved once every 30 minutes by Rhapsody, and then sent to a staging area where it is processed into IDSS three times a day....
"Every part of this process is automated," Adams wrote. The time from test result to upload ranges from 45 minutes to 25 hours and complies with IDPH's reporting order and is considered by IDPH to be timely reporting of COVID-19 test results, she said.
Test Iowa specimen samples are processed at SHL and released to Qualtrics within an hour of the time the results are obtained. Qualtrics makes the data available to Domo within two hours of its receipt of the results, and Domo makes the data available to Iowa's Office of the Chief Information Officer which extracts the data hourly into an STFP folder which is made available to the IDPH network which retrieves the data every 30 minutes via Rhapsody and sent to a staging area where it is processed into IDSS three times a day, Adams wrote.
The process is automated. The time from test result to upload into IDSS ranges from three hours to 10 hours and complies with IDPH's reporting order.
Test results from reference labs or out-of-state labs reporting on Iowa residents use a centralized platform called AIMS, which directly interfaces with Rhapsody, Adams said. Under this process, the time from test result to upload into IDSS ranges from one hour to 10 hours and is considered timely by IDPH.
Deputy Council for The University of Iowa's SHL also responded to the State Auditor, saying that SHL believes it is fully compliant with IDPH's reporting requirements for COVID-19 testing.
Sand said in his report that IDPH provided no documentation establishing the reporting chain currently in use and that instructions to SHL must have been verbal.
According to the audit report, SHL employees said that the reporting system for Test Iowa tests sent results exclusively to the private entities running Test Iowa rather than reporting them immediately to Test Iowa, a decision that SHL was not involved in.
Though IDPH said that all reporting methods were similar in the amount of time it took to get information to IDPH, the assertion conflicts with publicly reported information and with information provided to the Auditor's Office, the audit report said.
Every system but Test Iowa had the health care provider report immediately to IDPH, the audit report said. Only Test Iowa has a chain of both private and public entities that receive information before IDPH.
In 1981 the Iowa Supreme Court defined "immediately" as "without intermediary: in direct connection or relation," said the audit report. "A reporting system with three intermediaries is not 'without intermediary,' and is thus not immediate," state auditors wrote.
"In addition, a reporting chain with three intermediaries is wasteful and risky when compared to immediate reporting. Each link in the chain is another area where the integrity, reliability and timely transmission of information is put at unnecessary risk of error."
The State Auditor's Office recommended that SHL immediately begin reporting Test Iowa results to IDPH, "as the law requires" and that orders from IDPH should be in writing and published as required by law.
Copies of the report are available at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports
