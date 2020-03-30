CLINTON — The percentage of revenue the City of Clinton receives from property taxes to pay for governmental activities fell from 66% in 2018 to 61% in 2019, according to the State audit released this month.
A larger percentage of revenue came from operating grants and contributions and capital grants and contributions than in 2018.
Clinton "once again" received the best opinion possible for a state audit, Brian Brustkern of the State Auditor's Office told the City Council last week.
"In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities," the audit says.
The State's audit of the City of Clinton for fiscal year 2019 reports that assets and deferred outflows exceeded the City's liabilities and deferred inflows of resources at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $131.6 million. As of June 30, 2019, the City's governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of $5.98 million, an increase of $1.2 million from the last fiscal year.
The total cost for public safety, public works, culture and recreation, community and economic development, general government and interest on long-term debt was $32 million for fiscal year 2019. The net costs of services — the amount not covered by program revenues — was $23 million.
"Succinctly put, net costs are costs that must be covered by local taxes or other general revenue or transfers," the audit says. The net cost is 71.9% of the total cost for services for the year ending June 30, 2019. "This reflects a continued reliance on taxes and other general revenue sources to fund the cost of services," the audit says.
The General Fund is the chief operating fund of the City. The total fund balance decreased by $1.15 million from $2.54 million June 30, 2018 to $1.39 million June 30, 2019.
"Unassigned fund balance represents approximately 7.5% of total General Fund expenditures compared to approximately 15.7% in the prior year, while total fund balance represents approximately 7.8% of General fund expenditures compared to approximately 16.1% in the prior year," the audit says.
The fund's largest revenue source is taxes, including property tax, utility replacement excise tax and hotel/motel tax. These sources contribute about 79.9% of revenue used to fund police, streets and parks.
The fund balance of the City's General Fund decreased by 45.3% ($1.15 million) due primarily to an increase in public safety expenditures for medical claims related to work injuries, the audit says.
As of June 30, 2019, the City had general obligation loan notes and general obligation bonds payable totaling $53,135,000, an increase from $48,880,000 as of June 30, 2018. For the year ending June 30, 2019, the City paid $4,055,000 in principal and $1,664,462 in interest on outstanding general obligation debt.
As of June 30, 2019, the City had $63,334,000 in sewer revenue notes. The City paid $2,537,000 in principal.
The audit reported 12 findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. The findings, found on pages 111-119 of the report, note, among other things, the lack of segregation of duties in some city offices, which could make prevention or detection of mistakes or misappropriation difficult.
Auditors acknowledged that the offices have a limited number of employees, which makes segregation of duties difficult. "However, each official should review the operating procedures of their office to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances," the auditors said.
"We try to segregate duties as much as is humanly possible," said Anita Dalton, finance director for the City of Clinton. However, hiring someone to do only one thing "would not be a wise use of taxpayer dollars," she said.
Auditors also recommended that the city implement procedures for financial reporting that will ensure amounts are properly recorded in financial statements, and that it prepare a list of delinquent utility accounts monthly and establish procedures to reconcile utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts for each billing period.
The switch from using private firms to using the State Auditor's Office for yearly audits has been a good move for Clinton, said Dalton. "I think it lends a lot more credibility to the audits."
While Dalton has no problem with the private firms who audited the City prior to 2015, the State Auditor's Office "gears their audits toward municipalities, so they look at things a little differently."
The State office is "more in touch with State Codes," said Dalton.
A copy of the audit is attached to the online version of this article at clintonherald.com.
