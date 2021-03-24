CLINTON — The city of Clinton should carefully monitor its debt load, the State of Iowa's Auditor's Office recommended Tuesday following a fiscal year 2020 audit.
The state office released its report of the city's annual audit this week; CPA Director Brian Brustkern explained the findings Tuesday to the Clinton City Council.
"The City is carrying a fairly significant amount of debt in relation to its legal debt margin, and we just recommend that the council and mayor carefully monitor the debt load in the future as it considers the issuance of additional debt," Brustkern said.
City financial records showed a legal debt margin of $19.6 million as of June 3, 2020, 21.9% of the city's legal debt limit of $89.6 million. The percentage was 41% in 2016, but has been between 22% and 27% since then: 22.5% in 2017, 27% in 2018 and 22% in 2019.
The State Auditor's Office also recommended that the city explore ways to bring the airport operations fund and transit system funds back to a positive unrestricted net position.
"At June 30, 2020, the airport operations fund had a deficit unrestricted net position of just over $200,000, while the overall net position is positive because of $8.7 million of capital assets," Burstkern said. The unrestricted net deficit in 2015 was $296,000 and in fiscal year 2016 the deficit was $109,000, he said.
The unrestricted net deficit was down to $44,000 in 2017, Burstkern said, but the deficit increased the next two years.
In 2019 the unrestricted net deficit was over $350,000, $150,000 more than at the end of fiscal year 2020. "So it's starting to go back in the right direction. We just recommend the city explore options to help bring this fund back to a positive unrestricted net position," Brustkern said.
The transit system fund's unrestricted net position was minus $450,000 at the end of 2020. The total net position for the transit system was $1.13 million despite the unrestricted deficit because of nearly $1.6 million of capital assets.
The net unrestricted position was positive by almost $450,000 at the end of fiscal year 2017. At the end of fiscal year 2018, its unrestricted net position was only $7,000. By the end of June 2019, the unrestricted net position was running a deficit of more than $325,000.
Most of the findings in the 2020 audit were repeats from last year, Brustkern said. The audit noted several instances in city departments where segregation of duties is not adequate to prevent or detect errors or misappropriation.
"Sometimes there's just not enough staff to fully segregate duties, and we just point out those areas where there are potential issues," said Brustker. Nothing was done wrong, he said, but the potential exists.
Auditors found "material amounts" of receivables, payables and cash that were not properly recorded in financial statements because the city doesn't have procedures that would require independent review of transactions. Auditors recommended that the city implement procedures to ensure amounts are properly recorded.
The audit found that utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts were not reconciled throughout the year and a delinquent account listing was not prepared for sewer and solid waste. In its response, the city said the utility billing system and the general ledger were fully integrated at the end of 2020 and the finance director will establish a monthly reconciliation workpaper for utility accounts receivable.
The city lacks a disaster recovery plan for its computer system, the audit found. The failure to have such a plan could result in the city's inability to function in the event of a disaster. The city said the system administrator is working on a continuity of operations plan.
An internal control deficiency was identified by auditors in 2020. As the primary recipient of a lead-based paint grant, the city was responsible to ensure compliance. The East Central Intergovernmental Association monitored the grant, but the city did not review and retain the documentation, the audit said.
"We didn't find any issues, but it's just something that the city's responsible for also making sure that those things are done correctly," said Brustkern.
The audit found a potential for conflict of interest in business transactions between the city and Councilman Sean Connell, owner of Air Control, Inc. Air Control was paid $23,370 for heating and cooling repair in a bid project and $16,010 in repair on a project that was not bid.
The first transaction does not appear to be a conflict of interest because it was entered through competitive bidding in accordance with Chapter 362.5(3)(d) of the Code of Iowa, the audit said.
But the transaction for $16,000 may represent a conflict because it exceeded $6,000 and was not bid, the audit said. The city should consult legal counsel, it said.
"If it's less than [$6,000], then it's not considered a conflict of interest, but if it's more than that and it's not competitively bid, it's just a question mark and something to look in to," said Brustkern.
The audit found that the city understated the tax increment financing debt outstanding, cash and TIF revenues reported on the Levy Authority Summary, that the city did not conduct a public hearing prior to authorizing a lease purchase agreement for blowers for the sewer department and that the Special Revenue, Employee Benefits Fund had a deficit fund balance of more than $400,000.
Brustkern also noted 2019 audit findings that were resolved by the city in the past year.
In 2019, auditors found that one in five certified payrolls tested had no evidence of review by the grant administrator, that the city had not adopted a resolution naming official depositories or establishing maximum deposit amounts, that the city did not maintain net sewer revenue of at least 110% of the amount of principal and interest on the revenue note, that the city over-certified $63,000 as TIF indebtedness under two urban renewal development agreements, and that the city did not remit overpayments outstanding to the Office of Treasurer of state.
These issues were resolved, Brustkern said, "So I like to point out the things that were corrected and are no longer issues."
The audit found no instances of non-compliance and no questionable disbursements.
The city’s revenues totaled $45,882,389 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 2.3% decrease from the prior year. Expenses for city operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $51,019,312, a 1.3% increase over the prior year.
A pdf copy of the State audit is attached to this article at clintonherald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.