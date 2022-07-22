CLINTON - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand met with members of the community Wednesday as part of his 100 Town Hall tour of Iowa.
“The Auditor’s Office is the taxpayers’ watchdog - we work against partisanship to protect your tax dollars from misuse by any party,” said Sand. “To do that, you need someone here who is willing to call out powerful politicians and insiders. I’ve done that to both parties in this job and when I was Iowa’s top public corruption prosecutor.”
Sand said even though he is the first Democrat in the office in 50 years, he fired no one when he took over in 2019. In fact, he has regularly promoted employees that had made campaign contributions to his opponent in 2018, and maintains a senior leadership team with a Democrat, a Republican, and an Independent, he said.
“Holding office is about public service, not partisanship or retribution,” said Sand.
Special investigations by the Auditor’s Office in the last year uncovered more than a dozen instances of misuse of public funds totaling more than a half million dollars of improper disbursements and billings. The reports have criticized members of both parties.
Sand noted he continues to push for making corrupt public officials do at least some time behind bars. He said that when he was assistant attorney general prosecuting public corruption, he had to push hard to get it, and feels it is still true today.
“If we want less public corruption, we need to send a message that it has real consequences,” he said.
Sand also highlighted the Public Innovations and Efficiencies program created in his first year in office. It is designed to spark innovative ideas to cut costs and save tax dollars. Participation by counties, cities, and school districts across Iowa increased 55% in the second year of the program, and the average number of efficiency practices in place went up 25%, he said.
Sand also said he has continued to demand that public employees who commit willful and wanton sexual harassment be held personally and financially accountable for the damages paid to their targets.
“If we want to reduce payouts of taxpayer dollars and reduce sexual harassment, we have to make the harassers themselves feel the financial pain, including garnishing their paychecks and pensions if necessary,” Sand said. He has now voted against three settlements that met the appropriate legal standard but that did not institute a claim against the harasser, he said.
Iowa voters elected Sand in 2018. He is Iowa’s 33rd state auditor. This is his fourth statewide tour since taking office. He previously was the chief public corruption prosecutor as Iowa assistant attorney general.
