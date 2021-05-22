CLINTON — The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday awarded state incentives to two Clinton economic development projects, the Clinton Regional Development Corp. has announced.
Those incentives include an investment tax credit of $1 million to Archer Daniels Midland, Clinton, for its partnership with Spiber America LLC, and a $237,750 state incentive package to Big River Packaging, a local business that produces customized cardboard boxes.
Spiber America LLC, a subsidiary of Spiber Inc., is a biotech startup that produces lab-grown proteins such as spider silk for use in clothing and other consumer products. In November 2020, Spiber announced that it will combine its technology with ADM’s infrastructure and expertise. The two companies have partnered to modify and expand equipment at ADM’s biorefinery in Clinton.
The IEDA awarded ADM an investment tax credit of $1 million for its role in this project, which includes machinery and equipment valued at $27.6 million and the creation of 48 jobs. Last year, Spiber Inc. was awarded $1 million through the state’s High-Quality Jobs Program. The joint project represents a $101.4 million capital investment.
“We’re proud of our unmatched fermentation technology, and we’re excited to partner with Spiber to bring those capabilities together with our engineering expertise and long value chain to create plant-based polymers that will go into everything from clothes to car seats,” said Ian Pinner, ADM’s chief strategy and innovation officer and president of the company’s Health & Wellness division. “We’re equally excited to bring this job-creating project to the Clinton region, a community that is home to nearly 900 ADM colleagues.”
Meanwhile, Big River Packaging received a $237,750 state incentive package for its upcoming expansion.
“I am thankful for the organizations and people who have helped get us to where we are today. I am especially grateful for our employees who genuinely care about the business, our customers, and one another,” said Bob Simpson, Big River Packaging president.
In 2006, after being in business for just one year, Big River Packaging began selling boxes online at brpboxshop.com as an experiment. That experiment was a success and has since resulted in the growing company’s need for more space to manufacture and ship the bakery boxes that have become their niche.
Over the next few months, BRP’s current 88,000-square-foot factory will be expanded by one-third, and five additional loading docks will be added, giving BRP’s 54 employees a more optimized workflow throughout the plant.
