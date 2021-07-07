CLINTON — Wilson Lofts is one of 12 projects across the state to receive Historic Preservation tax credits for 2022 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
IEDA announced the awards Wednesday. IEDA received 21 applications requesting $43.3 million in tax credits, the organization said. Projects were scored based on readiness, financing and local support and participation.
The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program provides a state income tax credit to projects that rehabilitate underused or vacant historic buildings while maintaining the character-defining features that enhance neighborhoods and communities. Work completed on buildings must meet the federal Secretary of Interior standards.
The tax credit was an important piece for Economic Growth Corporation's financing of the renovation of the Wilson building on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton.
The Wilson Lofts project was initially planned for completion in 2016. The deadline was extended to December 2018, and Economic Growth had the historic tax credits it needed until it missed a deadline and had to start the process all over again, Vice President Jon Davidshofer told the Clinton City Council in April 2020.
The City put its faith in Economic Growth and amended development agreements in 2016 and 2018 to allow more time for the non-profit organization to line up financing.
Wilson Lofts broke ground for the $13 million project in June and expects to complete it by the end of 2022.
The Wilson Lofts will have 33 residential rental units offering two-story, townhome apartments, lofts of 504 square feet and one- and two-bedroom rental units from 660 to 1,330 square feet, according to Economic Growth.
Twenty-six units will be market rate, and seven are designated as workforce housing for people earning up to 80% of the area median income, which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is about $44,000.
Makers on 5th, a retail and business incubator designed to help start-up entrepreneurs, will occupy the ground floor. Clinton Culinary, the kitchen incubator, will provide a commercial kitchen and incubator spaces for start-up culinary businesses, the developer said.
Bush Construction is the general contractor for the project. RDG Planning and Design prepared architectural plans, and Home Base Property Management, LLC, will manage the property.
Designed by John Morrell & Son, the Wilson Building was completed in 1914 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.
Additional funding for the project will be provided by the City of Clinton, Downtown Clinton Alliance and members of the transaction team — Applegate Thorne-Thomsen, Bush Construction, RDG Planning and Design, US Bank, Urban Action Community Development, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, BankORION, American Bank & Trust, Enhanced Capital and Clock Tower Tax Credits, Economic Growth Corporation said.
Applications for living in or opening a business in the Wilson Lofts are available at http://www.wilson-lofts.com.
