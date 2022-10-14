CLINTON — An amendment to Iowa’s constitution concerning gun rights that will be voted on as part of next month’s midterm elections was the focus of a community forum Thursday night at Clinton Community College.
A discussion about the safety of individuals and their children within Clinton County was part of the discussion.
The proposed text of the amendment reads “The right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
“This is not the Second Amendment,” keynote speaker Temple Hiatt, a Gulf War veteran and member of Iowa Moms Demand Action, said.
The phrase “strict scrutiny,” she said, in fact makes this a more extreme version of the Second Amendment, forcing judges to apply the highest possible judicial standards in the analysis of Iowa’s current firearm-related laws. The current laws that prohibit individuals convicted of felonies and perpetrators of domestic violence from possessing firearms, if challenged, will likely be declared unconstitutional.
Additionally, Hiatt said, the amendment will prevent the passing of future gun safety legislation.
Hiatt joined a panel of speakers following her presentation. It consisted of Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, Clinton Deputy Police Chief Jim Ballauer, Clinton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Chapman, Life Connections Mental Health Director Erin Aude, and YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sandor-Welzien. Former Iowa Sen. Rita Hart was moderator of the discussion as they talked about the issues of bullying, mental health, and gun policies as they relate to public safety.
Throughout Clinton and Camanche school districts, as well as Clinton County law enforcement and fire departments, numerous changes have occurred over the years as they continue to train and adapt to new safety threats.
“We were strictly reactive in everything that we did,” Chapman said, “and over the last, at least, 10 years, we’ve changed paths… we’ve had to become more proactive in what we’ve done.”
The different entities throughout the community represented by each of the members of the panel began collaborating and working together in recent years to specifically address the fact that, as Hiatt quoted from everystat.org, guns are considered the second leading cause of death of Iowa children and teens and more than half of those deaths are suicides by firearms.
A Life Connections mental health therapist has been proactively made available in every building of Clinton’s School District to encourage communication, but DeLacy says there’s still a need for resources in the form of mental health professionals.
Aude explained the shortage within the mental health field is one that’s always been present. The high turnover rate of these positions, she said, is greatly due to the fact they’re not being paid enough. The majority of clients within this community are served through the use of Medicaid, which has a reimbursement rate for mental health professionals that hasn’t increased in over 10 years.
Mental health issues that go untreated, Greenwalt added, often eventually lead to an individual acting out and committing a crime. A lot of people in Clinton’s county jail have mental health issues, he said.
But before mental health issues lead to such consequences, Greenwalt encourages members of the community to, in addition to properly and safely storing firearms to prevent children’s access to them, take the time to listen to children.
Aude agreed, recommending validating whatever feelings they’re experiencing, but the 988 mental health crisis line will give them access to a professional and other resources if needed as well.
In regard to the physical safety of children in the community, Greenwalt assures that confidence can be had in Clinton County law enforcement.
“I wish I could go into all of our tactics because I think most of you would be impressed,” he said. “I am so confident that there would be no hesitation by a single law enforcement officer in Clinton County to engage an individual looking to hurt one of our children.”
