MAQUOKETA — In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Iowa Tourism Office recognized Jackson County Tourism for moving Iowa’s economy forward by contributing to the state’s $9.4 billion tourism industry.
Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.
“Travel is an integral part of Iowa’s economy. Visitors annually generate more than $1 billion in state and local tax revenue that pays for programs that benefit all of us who live here,” said Amy Zeigler, manager of the Iowa Tourism Office. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for the state now, and all that it will contribute to the future.”
“The tourism industry is a major economic driver in Eastern Iowa supporting the small businesses that make our community stand out,” said Tom Devine, Jackson County tourism director. “Tourism in Jackson County also opens the doors of our community to future residents and provides the quality-of-life people are looking for, making Jackson County a great place to live, work, and visit.”
Local numbers:
• 243 jobs are supported by travel and tourism in Jackson County
• Travel and tourism generate $3.18 million dollars in local tax revenue for Jackson County
Recent research from Destination Analysts shows tremendous excitement from Americans to travel, with a majority looking to travel domestically in the next year.
The Iowa Tourism Office, part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, works with community partners, attractions and events, to promote the state’s scenery and history. Tourism in Iowa generated $1.8 billion in tax revenues in 2021, with more than $1 billion supporting state and local governments, while employing a total of 65,000 people statewide. For more information on everything Iowa has to offer tourists, visit traveliowa.com.
