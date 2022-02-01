CLINTON – When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds outlined her budget plan at the start of 2022’s session, she proposed a 2.5 percent increase in state funding for K-12 public school districts over the previous year.
Discussion about that education funding proposal led off Saturday’s Legislative Coffee hosted at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, with the area’s three state legislators fielding differing views on whether her proposed amount, if approved, will be enough.
“The major concern among educators on the ground, I think, is state supplemental aide, which is per-pupil funding... how much school districts get for each child in their schools,” said State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton. “That’s the money administrators, principals and teachers can use to actually keep the doors open, pay the light bill, hire teachers, hire staff, do a whole lot of other things... and recruit teachers.
“The problem is, every year we’re told this is what we need, sometimes it’s 2.5 (percent) or 3 (percent) and for most, not all, I think there may have been a few years where we actually provided the increase in per-pupil funding that was requested, but most of the time it’s lower than that. It doesn’t keep up with inflation. The problem is over time, our schools are playing catch up.
“I know they do the best they can, they do more with less,” Wolfe said. “Do more with less. We talk about that all the time out there. I know our schools are trying, but there comes a point where that’s just not possible any more, especially for rural areas like Clinton County, in order to be able to attract good teachers who maybe want to be in a big city but they decide to come here. Our schools need enough money to be able to sweeten the pot a little.”
But State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, said schools actually are receiving the funding they need, and the results show it.
“If you look at statistics, since the Culver Administration had that 10 percent tax cut, the funding for K-12 has always averaged above inflation,” he told the crowd that filled the Chamber’s conference room. “There has been a $1 billion increase in funding for schools. It amounts to almost 50 percent of the state’s general fund budget. The state has K-12 as a priority.
“As for the teacher shortage, you pick any industry, the same is there,” Mommsen said. He said there are a lot of ideas out to help, such as speeding up getting a teaching certificate or possible apprenticeship programs.
“I am always concerned when we talk about the drop in education in Iowa,” he said. “I believe Iowa has the number one graduation rate. And then also, if you look pre-covid, there was a study out there of students who took ACT tests for college entrance and of the states where over 60 percent of the graduating class took the test, Iowa ranked second to Minnesota.”
“Our children are getting a quality education from our quality teachers and they are graduating at extremely high rates,” Mommsen said.
In explaining her view on school funding however, Wolfe said a 2.5% increase does not truly equal that amount.
“Our Clinton school administrator can tell you it doesn’t actually work out to a 2.5 percent increase, at least for the Clinton Community School District, more like a 1.8 percent,” she said. “About $400 to $500 increase per student. That doesn’t keep up with inflation. They’re going to have to give their teachers at least a 3 percent raise, which also doesn’t keep up with inflation. But if we’re not even giving them a 3% increase in per-pupil funding how are they going to do that... 2.5 is not enough, what they’ve gotten in the past is not enough.”
She is advocating a 5 percent per-pupil increase in funding.
“That would work out to about an additional $300 million, which sounds likes a lot, but we just had three big tax reduction plans drop in the House and the Senate,” she said.
“The point is we have the money, we have a surplus of about $1 billion,” Wolfe said. “If we don’t cut income taxes, we can easily fund education at where we should be funding it, maybe a little extra so the schools can get caught up. I’m not saying I’m against any of the tax plans, but I do think that when we are being told from educators, mental health professionals, human resource providers, health care providers, that they are in desperate need of more funding, I don’t think that this necessarily is the year to do a drastic income tax cut. We’ll see.”
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said the Legislature must announce an SSA number in the first 30 days of the session, with that figure coming from revenue estimates in December. Another revenue estimate will follow in March.
“And we have to take the lower of those two numbers,” she explained. “So we have to be responsible and think very clearly on how we pick what number we’re going to go with with on SSA, because we know we have to wait until March to know what that revenue coming in is.
“We have reason to believe that revenue is going to be higher in March than it was in December. But we still need to be cautious and make sure we’re responsible. I think we need to be very careful when we throw out those high numbers, we know that we have to sustain it,” she said of Wolfe’s 5 percent pitch. “I’m always advocating for timely and adequate funding and to get a number you can count on in the first 30 days. You will get a number you can count on in the first 30 days.”
She said the Legislature also is addressing per-pupil and transportation inequity in the state and pointed to revenue that the Clinton School District has received in the form of a behavioral classroom grant, and iJag and Early Childhood Iowa funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.