CLINTON — During a Clinton School Board meeting with state legislators this week, one school board member stressed to state legislators the importance of Supplemental State Aid growth for the Clinton School District.
The cost of performing functions inside the school is increasing at a faster pace than the rate of Supplemental State Aid, said board member Andy Fergurson. Since 2003, the Supplemental State Aid met or exceeded the inflation of growth six times, he said. The Supplemental State Aid has only met or exceeded the inflation of growth once in the last 10 years, he said. This means the district is falling further and further behind in covering its needs, he added.
"When the school costs increase more than the funding, programming and staff reductions follow," Fergurson said. "Declining enrollment requires even further reduction. And although growing enrollment demands additional staff and supports, those things are compromised when you have a low SSA. So this creates this spiral that just we keep if we continue to have low SSA; we continue to fall further and further behind."
Without adequate funds, rural school districts cannot pay a competitive wage and attract quality staff to the district, Fergurson added. That is the biggest concern for districts like the Clinton School District, Fergurson believes. The district would like a 3.7% increase in the Supplemental State Aid, Fergurson said.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, did not have a specific number to provide the school board for Supplemental State Aid for the upcoming fiscal year but is confident the state will continue to be able to fund priorities, including education, public safety and mental health, she said. They still have to build the whole budget, she noted. She believes with the state's surplus, they can come close to the requested 3.7% increase, she said.
"We've just got to see where the number falls," Cournoyer said. "So I think that with the surplus that we're ending up and the strong numbers that we've heard from REC (Revenue Estimating Conference) today, I think we can have a strong SSA number."
State Rep. Mary Wolfe's caucus has a policy of voting for a 4% increase in the Supplemental State Aid, said Wolfe, D-Clinton. This is even in years where the state's revenue does not rise 4% because the increase can still be prioritized, she said. If the legislature does not decrease income taxes, they will be able to increase the Supplemental State Aid by 4%, she believes.
"What I've heard is that we're going to be talking about additional income tax decreases in the upcoming session," Wolfe said. "We just decreased income taxes two or three years ago. When we do that, it reduces revenue. So we have less money to allocate to things like education. So right now it's clear, based on the revenue we've taken in, that if we just maintain status quo and don't decrease income taxes again then, yes, we absolutely will be able to do a 4% increase in SSA, surely."
