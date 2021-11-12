CLINTON — Mayor Maddasion will give a State of the City address Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon the Eagle Point Park Lodge. Lunch will be provided by Hy-Vee.
Reservations are required in order to comply with capacity restrictions. Those wishing to attend must register at: https://www.clintonia.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-presentation-25136.
The State of the City address will also be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live and on the City’s Mediacom channel.
