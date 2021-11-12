Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, May 17, 2021

In this May 2021 file photo, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion speaks at Clinton City Hall. Maddasion will give the State of the City address Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon at Eagle Point Park. File photo

CLINTON — Mayor Maddasion will give a State of the City address Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon  the Eagle Point Park Lodge. Lunch will be provided by Hy-Vee.

Reservations are required in order to comply with capacity restrictions. Those wishing to attend must register at: https://www.clintonia.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-presentation-25136.

The State of the City address will also be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live and on the City’s Mediacom channel.

