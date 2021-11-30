CLINTON — Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion points to communication and partnerships as critically needed factors for any city as its leaders aim to achieve goals.
During his State of the City address last week at Eagle Point Lodge, Maddasion said the successful communication between the city of Clinton and education, business and development sectors is allowing for success across all fronts, paying off in economic development gains and adding to residents’ quality of life.
“In terms of economic development, last year was one for the record books both in permits and new homes built; from an economic growth perspective for 2020, 2021, and 2022 we have a combined $1,017,835,000 in capital improvements either ongoing or planned for commercial, manufacturing and industrial, with $54 million for housing, single-family and apartments, and another $17.5 million for the Lafayette building for a project that’s pending there,” he said.
Developers have taken out permits valued at $115 million over the last 11 months, he said, and the city has signed 13 development incentive agreements with companies across the United States and internationally.
Among the wins for the city over the past 12 to 18 months:
• The city of Clinton earlier this month was awarded a $15 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant to reconstruct Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard, a project known as The Drive to Prosperity. Clinton’s was the only project in Iowa to receive funds.
Clinton’s $38.1 million project will reconstruct and improve approximately four miles of roadway, from the intersection with U.S. 30 to Seventh Avenue North.
The project includes reconstructing two bridges, converting the roadway into a three-lane section with added turn lanes all at major intersections, adding a roundabout at South 19th Street, interconnecting traffic signals, separating sewer and sanitary lines, and installing bio-swales to capture rainwater and filter storm water. It will also upgrade traffic signals, install sidewalks and a bicycle route, add transit shelters, and modify intersections.
• Spiber America LLC, a subsidiary of Spiber Inc., in November 2020 announced that it will combine its technology with ADM’s infrastructure and expertise. Spiber is a biotech startup that produces lab-grown proteins such as spider silk for use in clothing and other consumer products and the two companies have partnered to modify and expand equipment at ADM’s biorefinery in Clinton. The company is based in Japan; Clinton is the only city in the United States in which Spiber will operate, Maddasion said.
• Big River Packaging is adding 37,000 square feet, increasing its size by one-third, and Clinton’s Nestle-Purina facility is undergoing two expansion projects. Timken, which has a Fulton, Illinois facility, also expanded into Clinton with over 70 new employees here.
• Clinton High School is being completely renovated as part of a $62 million project that will replace most of the high school campus with new construction. The bulk of the project will be funded by a nearly $39 million bond issue approved by school district voters in March 2020. Funding will be rounded out with one-cent sales tax revenues and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds.
• In March 2021, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges asked voters in Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties and parts of Cedar, Dubuque, Johnson and Louisa counties for authorization to construct Career and Technical Education facilities throughout its service area and to issue school bonds not exceeding $40 million. It passed with 74% of the vote.
EICC plans to construct a CTE center in the Crossroads Industrial Park in DeWitt, where it will offer career academies in agriculture, business, construction technologies, CNC machining, healthcare and information technology. A new building on the CCC main campus will offer agriculture, automotive technology, construction technology, culinary, engineering technology, education, healthcare, information technology and welding. New equipment and renovated facilities at the CCC Maquoketa campus will offer CNC machining, engineering technology, education, information technology and welding. The bonds will also pay for a new agricultural center in Scott County.
• Four major housing projects were noted by Maddasion: Valley Bluff Apartments, which continue to fill quickly; Riverstone Crossing; Zara Heights, which will start building homes in spring 2022; and the Wilson building, a downtown building that will feature apartments and entreprenuerial spaces.
Cottage Bluff, which will be building in Mount Pleasant Park off Bluff Boulevard, is now seeing demolition of current buildings, with construction to start in spring 2022. Plans call for 13 triplexes and a total of 39 units. Mill Creek Crossing and Jordan Heights also are still growing, he said.
• Clinton has seven homes in its Gut Rehab program. One is sold, another sale is pending. The five others are in varying states of repair.
Also, 91 residential properties have been torn down since 2017, with 15 demos planned for next year. Citizens have taken down 98 garages and 69 residential properties in the last few years, Maddasion said.
• Baseball was back in the form of the Prospect League. Clinton, whose team was cut from Minor League Baseball earlier this year but was able to land a spot in the Propsect League, is the smallest market in its new league, but led in attendance in the first year.
• $3.3 million has been put toward the city’s pavement management program.
• A cover on Roosevelt Street will enhance the farmers’ market area; there will be upgrades to the trail lighting system; and Emma Young Park Pond is dredged and will be filled and restocked with fish.
• Marina enhancements will add covered slips and a worker’s hut. Other improvements along Riverview Drive include the Freedom Rock, pickleball lights and parking areas for those courts, swings and seating areas, and the Crunelle Statue upgrade.
• MercyOne has a new linear accelerator, a $6 million project with over $2 million raised by businesses and community. The accelerator is used to treat cancer patients locally. Also, more than 20,000 people visit MercyOne’s emergency room annually and a renovation there will add 2,200 feet and remodel another 9,000 square feet.
While 2021 was a challenging year, city officials are “primed and ready for our future,” he said.
• Sometime in mid-December or into January, the Iowa Economic Development Authority may announce a project, known as MG, will be moving into the railpark. It would be a new manufacturing facility with $610 million in capitol investment, bringing with it 40 to 50 new jobs.
• The city is working with ADM on a project to send ADM’s waste to city of Clinton facilities. This would result in a rate structure reorganization expected to lower residential sewer rates.
• A sports complex feasibility study is underway that, when completed, would determine the need for a baseball/softball complex.
