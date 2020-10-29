CLINTON — The Iowa State Patrol released an accident report Thursday for a fatal two-car collision near Elvira on Oct. 18.
According to the ISP accident report, at 5:17 p.m., Thomas Hayes, 81, of Clinton was northbound on 330th Avenue in a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva when he made a left turn into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Michelle Manternach, 26, of Dyersville, traveling east on 220th Street.
Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch southeast of the intersection.
Hayes was extricated from his vehicle and flown by MedForce to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died Oct. 22.
Manternach was transported by ambulance to Genesis in DeWitt for treatment of minor injuries.
According to the ISP report, Hayes was under the influence at the time of the accident.
