STERLING, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie is once again bringing the 71st District to Springfield, Illinois, with her photo contest.
Participants are asked to submit a photo that best represents the people and places of the 71st District. The winning photo from each category (people and places) will be displayed in McCombie’s Springfield and Sterling offices.
“I love this district. Nature’s beauty is unmatched and the people are wonderful,” said McCombie. “I am always proud to show off the 71st District. Help me share that pride by submitting your photos so that together we can show the rest of Illinois our magnificence.”
McCombie will choose winning entries and invite the photographers for an unveiling at the Sterling office. The winning photos will be on display for the term of the 102nd General Assembly.
The contest rules are as follows:
- Participants are asked to submit their photos by email to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com
- Photos must be taken in the 71st District.
- Photos must be taken during this spring, March 20 to June 20.
- Photos are due June 21.
- Photos must be sent in high resolution.
- In the email, include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number, and where the photograph was taken.
A 71st District map can be found on McCombie’s website at repmccombie.com. Participants seeking more info can call the district office at (815) 632-7384.
