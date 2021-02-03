CLINTON — Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer introduced a bill this week that would require the state transportation commission to make the entire length of U.S. 30 four lanes.
"The commission shall prioritize the improvement of the segment of the highway known as United States highway 30 which crosses this state from the Missouri river west of the Missouri Valley to the Mississippi river east of Clinton and shall include in its long-range program under subsection 3 plans to expand all portions of the highway consisting of two-lane roadways to four-lane divided roadways until the entire length of the highway is made up of four-lane divided roadways," Senate File 198 says.
The bill has been sent to the Transportation Committee.
Clinton County's state legislators — Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and State Representatives Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, — have supported making U.S. 30 four lanes across the state and said during a public forum in January they are willing to use legislation to pressure the transportation commission.
"I've come to the conclusion it's going to take political pressure," Mommsen, who serves on the House Transportation Committee, said in January. He's played nice, and said now he's ready to play politics. "That's how it works at the Capitol, I'm afraid. I think political pressure is the only way to do it."
Officials from cities along U.S. 30 have spoken with the Iowa Department of Transportation for years, asking the DOT to complete the four-lane design for the remainder of U.S. 30 from DeWitt to Lisbon.
The Transportation Commission conducted a study in 2019 of the two-lane section of U.S. 30, which begins west of DeWitt and passes through Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Clarence, Lowden, Wheatland, Calamus and Grand Mound before connecting to the four-lane Mount Vernon/Lisbon bypass.
During a public meeting in Clarence in September 2019, the Transportation Commission recommended the DOT make that section of U.S. 30 a super-two highway — a two-lane highway with periodic passing lanes.
The U.S. 30 Planning and Environmental Linkages study concluded that a super-two highway improves the opportunity to safely pass slower-moving vehicles, with a passing lane typically every four or five miles.
The super-two through town would include turn lanes to separate turning traffic from the U.S. 30 traffic flow, which the report says will reduce travel delays through communities. A two-way left turn lane and right turn lanes would be provided at appropriate locations with minimal impacts and cost.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said in September 2019 that the study was contracted with the goal of defending the desired outcome of the DOT.
“Before the study was even started, about every sixth word out of their mouth was super-two,” Srp said. “And they’ve been trying to soften us up and get us to accept this outcome. And I think that’s what the purpose of the study was. Not to give a true evaluation of what is the right fit for that section of road.”
Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann, part of the U.S. 30 Coalition, said in October 2019 that a super-two was not satisfactory.
“I represented the U.S. 30 Coalition and ... we told them we really didn’t want their super-two,” Determann said during a county board meeting. “And voiced some dissatisfaction in the way it was presented and the facts they used."
“For years and years and years, leadership from this area has been advocating for a four-lane Highway 30,” Wolfe said at a public forum in March 2020. “And that has not happened. I do think it’s a leadership issue in Des Moines. And, I’ve said this before, the governor and the commissioners could make that happen. And, for whatever reason, I don’t know if they’re not listening to us or what, it hasn’t happened. So, the struggle continues.”
A four-lane U.S. 30 could relieve traffic issues on Interstate 80 as truckers use the northern route to move freight, proponents say. U.S. 30 is an ideal freight route because it connects to Interstate 88 which leads into Chicago, Cournoyer said in March.
Former DOT commissioner Dave Rose, of Clinton, said earlier this year that many members of the commission are from urban areas, and that’s a problem. The expansion of Highway 20 in northern Iowa became very political before the project was completed.
As for U.S. 30, “We are making good progress, and we have a lot of support,” Rose said.
