CLINTON — Since 1963, Skyline Center, Inc. has been a nonprofit organization committed to serving the needs of Americans with disabilities. Skyline’s organizational employment program is aimed at providing individuals real work in an industrial work setting.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, recently toured Skyline Center's production facility and met with Leadership Team members to learn more about the work Skyline does to employ people with disabilities and the community partnerships that provide meaningful work opportunities. Discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges disability service providers like Skyline face in efforts to fulfill their mission.
"I enjoyed the tour of the Skyline Center to see the great work being done by people with disabilities and the collaborative business partnerships that provide those opportunities," Cournoyer said. "This is a win-win for everyone involved and has a significant impact on our local economy. I look forward to working with Skyline to work through challenges they face so that we can continue to expand the services they provide."
"We want to thank Senator Cournoyer for visiting Skyline Center as well as for her support during the most recent legislative session," Skyline Executive Director Shane Buer said. "Senator Cournoyer voted in support of SF 619, which provided a much-needed increase to HCBS reimbursement rates. This has had a direct impact to Skyline Center and allows us to honor the legacy of our founders and fulfill our mission of integrating persons with disabilities into the community."
For more information, visit www.skylinecenter.org.
