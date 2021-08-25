DES MOINES — The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is preparing to release its fall publication, which includes new names of past and present Iowans who have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.
In the last year, the Treasurer’s Office has received the names of thousands of individuals with new unclaimed property.
“It is well worth the short time it takes to search,” said Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. “Don’t just look for your name – see if family, friends or local businesses are on the list too.”
Overall, more than $422 million is waiting in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for past and present Iowans to claim.
The top 10 owners of unclaimed Properties in Clinton County are:
• Susan Hagenson
• Jay Petersen
• John H. Mueller
• Cedars Sinai Medical Center
• Coresource
• Dirk H. Notman
• Matzen James
• Jack J. Koop Liv. Trust
• George Prentiss
• Genevieve M. Chalian
The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned over $304 million in unclaimed property to more than 574,000 people since Fitzgerald created it in 1983. Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the State Treasurer’s Office. The assets are then held in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir of the property is found.
Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to search all unclaimed property.
