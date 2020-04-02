FULTON, Ill. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people and businesses are coming together to help one another out.
Despite dine-in options being closed at restaurants on both sides of the river, customers are ordering take-out food from their local favorites. And to show their appreciation, Steam Anchor Coffee created care packages for anybody in need, with no purchase necessary.
Benjamin Wilbur, co-owner, says they just wanted to give back to the community that has been loyal to them.
“Honestly, it just comes down to if you see a need, fill a need,” Wilbur told the Clinton Herald. “We have been incredibly blessed by this community and the surrounding communities. And we saw an opportunity for us to give back in a small, small way.”
Wilbur says they reached out to their vendors to find items that had a long shelf life and necessary items people need, such as toilet paper. He says the goal was just to give away things that will help people during these uncertain times. He says it was great seeing people’s reactions when they presented them with the gift baskets.
“We posted it on Facebook, and people would come in,” Wilbur said. “It was great. We had a lot of people come by to pick up the packages for themselves or for others. I think people really appreciated it too. It was just a small gesture from us.”
The care packages contained a variety of items: apples, oranges, dry cereal, snacks, water bottles, and toilet paper. At the time of the interview, Wilbur said they still had about a dozen or so care packages remaining for anybody who wanted one.
Wilbur says right now the giving is going day by day, so he is not sure if they will have any more care packages after those are given out or if they will think of another creative way to help the community. He says he is just glad they were able to do something during the pandemic.
“Desperation kind of creates a breeding ground for innovation,” Wilbur said. “And that’s kind of been our heart. We are just trying to find ways we can innovate here at the shop to get customers but also meet those customers where they’re at and also find opportunities where we can give back to customers as well.”
