DEWITT — Trees are coming down on a swath of scenic land on DeWitt’s southwest side. The movement of dirt will soon follow.
The tract of land has been in David Fredericksen’s family for over 20 years, and now his Eldridge-based construction business has begun developing it into 13 large residential lots.
The Steeplegate housing development will be located at the end of Westwood Drive and Silver Creek Road; Westbrook Park is situated to the east, the railroad tracks to the south, and U.S. 61 to the west.
The development was approved by both the DeWitt Planning and Zoning Commission in March and the DeWitt City Council in April. The development features lots that will all be 2 acres or more and will come with the ability for property owners to construct homes as well as a freestanding outbuilding.
In April, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner predicted the lots would receive extensive interest, and Fredericksen says that is, indeed, the case. He plans to offer the lots first to his builders, but expects to begin publicly advertising them soon.
“It’s a beautiful piece of ground, and there just isn’t a whole lot for sale right now,”’ Fredericksen said. “We are trying to develop a piece of property that is one of a kind.”
The development, featuring the larger lots, is unique to DeWitt, Lindner said. The need exists, especially for larger outbuildings.
“We get calls all the time, as a designer, from someone who wants to add a bigger garage to their lot and they usually can’t in the city limits,” Fredericksen said.
He said infrastructure — such as streets, electric, gas lines, and other amenities — will be installed throughout the summer, with the first houses potentially going up this fall.
During last week’s meeting, the council approved an agreement with the developer, Steeplegate DeWitt LLC, that authorized an annual appropriation of tax increment financing payments.
TIF is an urban renewal strategy widely employed by municipalities to subsidize redevelopment efforts in infrastructure and community-improvement initiatives. The money is generated by diverting expected property tax revenue increases accrued by the redevelopment toward economic development.
TIF money is not drawn directly from a city’s budget, but the city typically does initially absorb a loss through foregone tax revenue, but hopes to reap the benefit down the road.
Lindner said the current taxable value of the 45-acre parcel is currently just over $15,000.
“(The developer) would get up to $190,000 back over the course of 11 years,” Lindner said. “It’s a pretty good deal. When the lots are finished the taxable value will be in the $3 million to $3.5 million range.”
RAGBRAI street closures
In May, Jennifer Walker and Patti Trenkamp, owners of Scott Drug, questioned whether the streets in front of their business, namely Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, would be closed when RAGBRAI rolls through town July 30. They worried the limited access to their building would hinder customers, particularly those with mobility struggles.
“We continue to work on things,” Lindner said. “It’s looking more and more like we will be able to keep Sixth Avenue open up to Seventh Street (from the south). Whether we can have Seventh Street open or not is still in question, and we don’t want to commit to that.”
The uncertainty is due to the number of vendors that will be stationed throughout downtown catering to RAGBRAI riders, their teams, and locals wanting to take in the festivities. It is anticipated between 15,000 and 25,000 people will spend the evening of July 30 in downtown DeWitt as participants in the cross-state bike ride stay the night.
“We will close a block of Fifth Avenue, a block of Seventh Avenue, the block of 10th Street next to the fire station, and maybe have some minor closures on Eighth Street for shower stations,” Lindner said.
Officials said 11th Street would not be closed at any time during the RAGBRAI event.
The council has not yet approved any formal RAGBRAI street closures; Lindner said he hoped to propose the closures at the June 21 council meeting.
“We will also propose to have parking on one side of the street throughout the city from Friday (July 29) morning to Sunday (July 31),” Lindner advised the council.
Independence Day parade
The City Council approved the route and related road closures for this year’s Independence Day parade that is scheduled to take place July 3 at 6 p.m.
The parade will start at the fairgrounds and travel west on 10th Street before turning south on Sixth Avenue. From there it will snake east on Seventh Street, north on Third Avenue and east on Eighth Street before returning to the fairgrounds.
The street closure will be in effect from 5 -7:30 p.m. July 3.
Other business
In other business, the council:
• Approved the transfer of remaining funds from the 2020 South Sixth Avenue street project into a new account for a 2022 street project yet to be determined, as well as an expansion of Industrial Street that has yet to be determined. The total moved was $49,000.
• Authorized the transfer of funds from a FEMA disaster COVID-19 account into a local option sales tax fund, water utility fund, sewer utility fund and the general fund.
• Authorized the transfer of $45,000 from the playground equipment reserve to the unreserved general fund. The money was used to purchase playground equipment recently installed at Little Trees Park.
• Approved the subordination of a forgivable loan mortgage for 321 Sixth St. in DeWitt.
• Approved the release of a forgivable loan mortgage on 107 12th Ave. in DeWitt, owned by Jeff Fuller.
• Approved resolutions that authorize the city to continue doing businesses with both First Central State Bank and DeWitt Bank & Trust.
• Approved an amendment of the city’s personnel policy that allows DeWitt Fitness Center employees to choose between a single fitness center membership or a family aquatic center membership as a benefit of employment.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
