CLINTON — A Clinton man pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal September 2020 accident that led to the death of 79-year-old James Petersen.
Riley A. Stephens, 26, 218 Seventh Ave. North, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, a Class C felony; and one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020, Stephens was traveling south on North Fourth Street in Clinton when his vehicle made contact with another vehicle, resulting in limited vehicle damage. Following the collision, Stephens was not able to control his vehicle as it left the road, court records state. The vehicle traveled an extensive distance and hit some trees, sustaining significant damage. Peterson, the front seat passenger in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The affidavit states a search warrant was obtained for a specimen of Stephens' blood following the collision. A specimen was obtained and submitted to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation lab in Ankeny for toxicology analysis. Test results indicated Stephens had a .251% Blood Alcohol Content following the collision that resulted in Petersen's death, the affidavit states.
The State will dismiss one count of homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence, a Class B felony, after Stephens is sentenced, the plea agreement says. The parties agree Stephens' license is to be revoked for one year pursuant to Iowa Code in addition to any other period of suspension or revocation required by State law, the plea agreements states.
Sentencing is set for 9:40 a.m. March 3.
