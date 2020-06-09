STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Federal Bank held its third annual Employee Charity Challenge earlier this year and has announced the following winners:
- Grand prize winner of $20,000 – Clinton Humane Society.
- Second-place winner of $10,000 – Pinecrest Community.
- Third-place winner of $5,000 – Happy Tails Humane Society.
The following charities each received $1,000:
• Rock River Hospice and Home.
• Pads Women & Children Shelter.
• Granny Rose Animal Shelter.
• Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center.
• Hope of Ogle County.
• L’Arche.
• Community Christmas for Children.
The winners were chosen by voting on the bank’s Facebook page during March. Over 21,000 votes were cast by members of local communities this year. Each year charities are chosen by the bank’s employees.
“Our employees are our boots on the ground in each of our communities so it only makes sense that they would choose the charities that participate in this wonderful event,” said Dean Ahlers, President and CEO. “Sterling Federal Bank has a long history of servicing the local communities it represents. Our employees’ willingness to give of their time, talent, and treasure never ceases to amaze me. We felt that this year, more than ever, it was important to support these great organizations.”
Sterling Federal Bank is a federal mutual savings bank with 10 offices located in Northwestern Illinois and Eastern Iowa and has been serving the community since it was chartered in 1885.
