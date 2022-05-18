STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Federal Bank was recently named one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.
Sterling Federal Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Above-and-Beyond Customer Service Banky Award for its systems and follow-through that create a consistent level of proven, exemplary customer service for clients.
“We are very humbled to be chosen from among our peers for this award”, said Dean Ahlers, president and CEO. “Our employees’ passion for providing our customer with excellent service is truly amazing. We would like to thank our customers for your continued trust and support”.
The Extraordinary Banking Awards highlight the vital yet often overlooked role that local community banks play in our nation’s economy. Without a vibrant local banking industry, our small businesses and families often lack the have-your-back support of a true community bank that makes communities really thrive.
The Extraordinary Banking Awards recognize the best of what community banks offer to our cities, towns, and nation: a true commitment to the success of the small businesses and local communities they serve.
“Community banks are the backbone of America," Roxanne Emmerich, chair and founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking, said during the awards ceremony. "They are what keeps a community thriving. When a community bank leaves a community, small businesses often struggle to stay, and jobs leave. Every robust community has a strong community bank that understands how to help that community thrive and grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.