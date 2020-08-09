MORRISON, Ill. — The Northwest Illinois Film Office will host its first Northwest Illinois Film Festival August 26 at the Midway Drive-In Theatre in Sterling.
Billed as Shorts-a-Palooza, the festival is a celebration of Illinois indie filmmakers, said the Northwest Illinois Film Office last week. The festival will feature several short films from some of Illinois's most creative independent filmmakers.
According to Gary Camarano, executive director of the Northwest Illinois Film, the festival is an abridged version of the much larger film festival that was planned for May and canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Office had planned to reschedule the festival for next year, Camarano said, but decided to adapt and have the festival this fall.
The film fest was originally planned as a two-day event running concurrently in Rockford, the Quad Cities and at Sauk Valley Community College. A program of feature films, shorts and documentaries from Illinois Indie filmmakers and panel discussions and networking social events was planned.
When organizers realized that wouldn't be possible, they started planning for next year, Camarano said. The group started thinking about public safety and social distancing and decided it could hold the event this year at a drive-in.
One of only five Drive-Ins still functioning in Illinois is in the heart of Northwest Illinois, Camarano said.
Organizers contacted Mike Kerz, owner of the Midway Drive-In in Sterling, who was receptive to the idea. Northwest Illinois Film Office revamped the program from a two-day event to a single night and changed the program from features, shorts and documentaries to short films only, Camarano said.
Among filmmakers with ties to Northwest Illinois are Kelly and Tammy Rundle from Moline, FreshFilms from Augustana College, Don Hatton from Rockford and Mark Schimmel, who recently worked on a Quibi project filmed in the Quad Cities.
Justin Jackola, who filmed "Hunter’s Creed" in Savanna, Illinois, will show his trailer for the film. Distribution is set to begin within a few months.
Other notable Illinois Indie filmmakers participating in the festival include Sean Miller, Addison Wright, Patricia Frontain, Tim Morgan, Grace Hahn and Sadie Rogers.
Over the last two years, three feature films have been completed in Northwest Illinois: “Hunter’s Creed," “Blacklight" and “Without Grace.," Northwest Illinois Film said.
Episodes for Quibi’s “The Now," HBO’s “Lovecraft County” and Fourth Wall Film’s “Hero St,” have also been filmed there.
For more information about the Northwest Illinois Film Office or the Northwest Illinois Film Festival, or to order film festival tickets, contact the film office at econdev@whiteside.org or visit the Northwest Illinois Film Office website at filmnwillinois.com.
