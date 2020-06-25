ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Jozlyn Garcia of Sterling, Illinois was named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2020 Spring Semester. Garcia is studying Social Work at Lewis University.
Just under 1,700 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2020 Spring Semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no D or F grades.
Lewis University is Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.
