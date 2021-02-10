ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Jozlyn Garcia of Sterling, Illinois was named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2020 Fall Semester. Garcia is studying Social Work at Lewis University.
Nearly 1,600 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2020 Fall Semester, the university said in a press release. To be eligible for the honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no Ds or Fs.
Lewis University is a Catholic university, sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students.
