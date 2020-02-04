CLINTON — “How can anyone trust you now?” a reporter asked Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, when he addressed reporters Tuesday from the Des Moines Events Center.
Facing intense criticism nationwide for the debacle that was the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus, the Iowa Democratic Party worked Tuesday to verify caucus results and report them.
Rebuilding the organization’s reputation — and the State’s — will come later.
The events of Monday night “were unacceptable,” said Price. “As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”
A coding error in the app used for caucus reporting resulted in inconsistencies in the data, Price said. Rather than risk reporting inaccurate counts, the IDP decided to “protect the integrity of the results by reviewing the data,” Price said.
“A thorough examination of what happened will follow.”
IDP released results of 62% of precincts from all Iowa counties following the press conference. “We have been working all night to be in the best position to report results,” Price said.
“We know this data is accurate,” Price said. The Party has a paper trail that will help verify results.
“This is personal to me,” said Price. “I am a lifelong Iowan.” He has caucused for decades. “We want Iowans to be confident in the results and in the process, and we are going to take the time that we need.”
“The underlying data, the raw data is secure,” said Price. “It was always secure. This was a coding error ... on the back end.”
Asked if Iowa might lose its status as first-in-the-nation caucus because of Monday’s problems, Price said that conversation takes place every four years and it will take place again.
Price assured reporters that the results the IDP reports will be accurate. “We have a paper trail. We have backups to this system. We have redundancies built in.”
The app was tested before the caucuses, Price said, and no coding errors were found. “We worked with cyber-security experts ... to test this app. We took the steps we thought were necessary.”
But the app was not Price’s main focus Tuesday afternoon.
“My paramount concern is making sure that the results are accurate. We’re going to take the time we need to do that,” Price said.
With 62% of precincts in, Pete Buttigieg leads statewide followed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.
In Clinton County, Buttigieg has a slight lead over Biden and Sanders, who are virtually tied. Klobuchar fared better than either Elizabeth Warren or Andrew Yang at caucuses in Clinton County.
