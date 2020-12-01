CLINTON — The 2020 Clinton Kiwanis Club Christmas Lighting Contest is underway. The contest will award $50 River Cities Gold prizes in four categories on Dec. 16 at the regular Kiwanis Club meeting.
Registration is open through Dec. 4, and is open to all residents within the Clinton city limits. Entries will be reviewed by the Clinton Kiwanis Club Lighting Contest Committee Dec. 8 through 10. All entries will be confirmed and are limited to one category.
Categories include:
A. Best Use of Theme– I’ll be Home for Christmas
B. Best Use of Music and/or Automation
C. Christmas Spirit—Looking for Originality!
D. Kiwanis Choice
The registration form is available online at www.kiwanisclubofclinton.org or throughout Clinton such the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton Herald.
Call Ann Eisenman for more information at 243-4106.
