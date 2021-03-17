CLINTON — Clinton National Bank has added a new lender to its team.
Tevin Stoecker has joined the bank as a consumer lender in the installment loan department at the main bank. In his new position, he will assist customers with financing options for vehicles, boats, recreational vehicles and home improvements. He will also be involved in helping people with credit cards.
Stoecker is a Northeast High School graduate and attended Clinton Community College.
