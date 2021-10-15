FULTON, Ill. — Stonecroft After Five will meet Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., in Fulton, for dinner and a program.
Cost of the dinner is $12.
Inspirational Speaker Marta Heinhorst, from Mahomet, Illinois, will share her talks "Shortcuts to Cleaning" and "Joy When Happiness is Gone."
Phone Carolene Sterenberg at 309-887-4097 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659-2175 by Oct. 17 for reservations and cancellations.
