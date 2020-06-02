FULTON, Ill. — Due to the coronavirus, Stonecroft “After Five” has not been able to meet.
From 10-11 a.m. June 11, there will be a special presentation via Zoom. Sarah LeBlanc from Stonecroft will present “Crazy, Beautiful, Imperfect Life!” She will talk about finding joy in the chaos of life.
All women are welcome to join, even if you have not been to a meeting. This is your chance to find out more about Stonecroft, a nondenominational and international women’s organization trying to reach women “where they are, as they are.”
Attendees must register for the event. Contact Sandy at SAS3413@AOL.com or (563) 949-7941.
