CLINTON - The Clinton Peace Coalition is set to hold its 23rd annual Stop the Hate/Show the Love celebration at the Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The gathering will start at 4:30 p.m. The opening ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. with Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy welcoming the group. Sarah Brubaker will emcee the ceremony, which will continue with a performance by the Clinton High School A’Cappella Choir.
The focus for this year’s event is nature and climate. Clinton County Conservation Director Phil Visser will give the message of peace.
Following the opening ceremony, participants will join for the peace walk around Coan Track Field. The walk will adjourn at the Clinton High School Peace Pole with a singing of “Let There Be Peace”. Attendees are encouraged to bring posters that promote hope and peace to the walk.
The celebration will conclude with the release of monarch butterflies, facilitated by Marion Johnson and provided by the Monarch Mavens. Participants will also be gifted with “Stop the Hate, Walk With Me” wristbands and other commemorative items.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Freewill offerings will be accepted to help defray costs.
The mission of the Clinton Peace Coalition is to promote a holistic approach to a peaceful lifestyle through the education, collaboration and cooperation of individuals, families and community organizations and agencies. The Clinton Peace Coalition is composed of representatives from Clinton Community College, YWCA Clinton, the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Parks & Recreation the Clinton School District Diversity Committee, and individuals from local communities for whom the promotion of peace is a passion.
