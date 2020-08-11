CLINTON – Clinton County Secondary Roads is providing drop-off sites for Clinton County residents to dump certain storm-related debris.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney said only vegetation such as trees, tree limbs and bushes may be dropped at the eight sites available.
Kinney said the sites will remain open for storm debris through Aug. 23.
The locations include:
- Delmar Shed – 306 Clinton Ave, Delmar.
- Charlotte Shed – 117 Park Ave., Charlotte.
- Elvira Shed – 3775 220th St., Clinton.
- Elwood Shed – 1805 130th St., Elwood.
- Lost Nation Shed – 101 Park Ave., Lost Nation.
- Toronto Shed – Sandy alley and Mill Street (southeast corner).
- Stockpile area – Southeast corner of 170th Street and 442nd Avenue.
- Stockpile area – Northwest corner of 218th Street and 275th Avenue.
