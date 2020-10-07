Storm debris no longer accepted
at Liberty Square property
CLINTON — After the Aug. 10 derecho, the city of Clinton along with the Public Works Department allowed the public to drop off storm debris on city-owned property in Liberty Square.
City officials said this week that debris can no longer be dropped off in the Liberty Square area. Residents are to place yard waste and storm debris in their yard waste (green) containers. Any storm debris or yard waste that does not fit in the green bins is to be taken to the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency for disposal.
For more information, call the Public Works Office at 242-2144, option 3, option 3.
