CLINTON — Last week's storm caused roof damage and knocked out power to schools in Clinton, but the unexpected problems will delay the start of school by only three days.
The Clinton School District will begin class Thursday, District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday. "We just started with teachers this morning, so we're up and running."
The high school was without power most of last week, said DeLacy. Power was restored to that building, the last District building without electricity, Friday morning.
"Basically, we were pushed back three days. Teachers were supposed to be in Wednesday," DeLacy said.
The Aug. 10 storm caused some roof damage to Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools, but nothing that will keep students out of class, DeLacy said. "[It's] minor compared to what you see in other areas."
The District will begin the school year Aug. 20 with a hybrid model that provides on-site learning for each students during certain days of the week and online learning for the other days.
"We’re still doing Wednesday early outs. That doesn’t change," said DeLacy. But the District has not shortened the regular school day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.