DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the United States Department of Agriculture, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, farmers and farm organizations and agribusinesses are evaluating agricultural damages caused by the derecho that rolled through the state Monday.
The USDA Risk Management Agency reported that 57 counties in Iowa with 14 million acres of insured crops were in the path of the storm. About 8.2 million acres of corn and 5.6 million acres of soybeans may have been impacted by the storm, they said.
Based on MODIS satellite imagery and Storm Prediction Center preliminary storm reports, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship believes 36 counties in Iowa were hardest hit by the derecho. Within those 36 counties, the storm likely had the greatest impact on 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans.
Iowans who were impacted by the storm can call the Iowa Concern Hotline at 1-800-447-1985 to get free, confidential emotional support, 24/7.
