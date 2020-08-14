CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will be open extended hours this weekend to help residents dispose of yard waste generated by Monday’s windstorm.{/span}
Clinton County residents may bring in brush from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, weather permitting.
Normal hours for trash disposal on Saturday from will be 7:30 a.m. to noon. After noon Saturday, no garbage transactions will take place for the rest of the weekend.
Through at least this weekend, Clinton County residents may dispose of brush at no charge. Normal fees apply for garbage disposal.
Any questions can be directed to CCASWA at 243-4749.
Administration building remains closed
CLINTON — The Clinton County Administration Building in Clinton will remain closed to the public on Monday.
Oakland Cemetery closed
CLINTON — Oakland Cemetery in Clinton is closed temporarily due to storm damage.
Volunteers will be needed in the future for cleanup. For more information, call (563) 212-1904
