CLINTON — Humidity that has made its way back to the Gateway area is expected to continue into the weekend, along with increased chances of rain.
"This will be a weather pattern that's going to bring us typical showers and thunderstorms," Andy Ervin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, said. "For this time of year, severe weather is possible in almost any given thunderstorm chance, just because of the winds aloft. This weekend we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms."
Ervin said that while wet weather is expected Friday evening and to continue into Monday, this will not be a "wash out" and there will be dry periods throughout the weekend.
"Right now, I don't see anything that sticks out that would be a significant tornado threat," Ervin said. "You can't really rule that out until we get closer to each event because it is June. And we do have relatively strong winds in the atmosphere this time of year. Again, I don't see any threats that would be enhanced, at this time."
Ervin continued to reiterate things could change as we get closer to the end of the week, but it is too far out to tell exactly what will happen as it relates to severe weather. Either way, he said people should have a plan if they have any outdoor activities and ask themselves what they would do if a warning was issued for their area.
Aside from rain chances, daytime high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s over the next few days. Overnight, temperatures will remain warm, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.
Saturday is the first day of summer. Ervin said the outlook for summer points to above-normal rainfall amounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.