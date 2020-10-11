CLINTON -- The Gateway area could see some thunderstorms late tonight into Monday, according to area weather officials.
The National Weather Service earlier today issued a special weather statement that indicates severe weather could be on the way for several central Iowa counties including Jackson, Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott, and northwestern Illinois counties including Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside.
Thunderstorms are expected after midnight as a cold front moves through the area, according to the NWS. The Storm Prediction Center reports a marginal risk of severe storms for areas along and west of the Mississippi River. If severe storms develop late tonight the primary risk looks to be damaging winds.
Weather spotter activation may be needed later tonight, the NWS said.
Thunderstorms will be possible east of the Mississippi River on Monday morning but no severe storms are expected. Windy conditions will be seen Monday with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
The weather statement also covers portions of north central and west central Illinois; central, northeast, and southeast Iowa; and northeast Missouri.
