CLINTON — Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment adviser of Stratos Wealth Holdings, has announced it has expanded its ownership in First Wealth Financial Group to a majority stake.
In partnership with Andrew Meyers, the owner and leadership transition are effective immediately, with no impact to the firm’s operations. As a part of the transition, Meyers has been named president of the wealth management firm after the death of Breton Williams, the firm’s founder and CEO.
Established in Clinton in 1987, First Wealth services over $348 million in combined client brokerage and advisory assets as of Feb. 28. Stratos has been a non-ownership partner in the firm for the past eight years, providing support and guidance as its client base grew and operations expanded to six advisers in four locations.
First Wealth prides itself on establishing deep relationships with clients through investment management, and retirement, estate, pension and tax-favored planning.
“Breton was a well-respected member of the wealth management community in Iowa, who cared deeply about the well-being of his clients and community, and will be sorely missed,” said Charles Shapiro, founding partner and chief development officer of Stratos. “On behalf of Stratos, I extend my condolences to the Williams family, staff of First Wealth and clients whose lives Breton improved over the years. We are honored to build on his legacy alongside Andrew and the First Wealth team, providing an exceptional client experience and growing the firm.”
Meyers, a wealth adviser with First Wealth since 2011, recently took a leadership role as part of a planned succession of the business. Working closely with Cari Bush, senior client service representative, Meyers began implementing the plan established by Williams to ensure a seamless transition for clients.
“As we continue processing the loss of our friend and colleague, we are grateful that Breton had such a detailed business continuity plan in place," Meyers said. "I want to assure our clients that First Wealth’s team of advisers and staff is committed to providing the valued investment advice and financial planning care they have become accustomed to. Our strengthened partnership with Stratos will allow us to build an even greater business and provide additional services to these loyal clients.”
