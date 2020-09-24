CLINTON — As construction progresses on the MercyOne Radiation Oncology Center addition, a sanitary line tie-in will be completed this weekend, according to Clinton city officials.
This will necessitate the closure of North Fourth Street in front of the Radiation Oncology Center and the main entrance to the hospital.
The street will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. During this time anyone needing access to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will enter the parking lot using the 15th Avenue North entrance. All others will need to detour around the closure.
