CLINTON — Due to work on a street project, the eastbound lane of 13th Avenue North between North 11th Street and Springdale Drive will be closed Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact the Engineering Department at 563-244-3423 with any questions.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
