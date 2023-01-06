CLINTON — “Scott for Tots” organizer Scott Stubblefield will be honored with the Clinton MLK Committee’s Peace and Justice Award at the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
The award is given to recipients in recognition of their work honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of non-violence, equality, justice and peace. The celebration is slated for Jan. 15.
“I feel honored. It’s just something I never would have expected,” Stubblefield says. “It says to me that working hard and staying positive and trying to promote a positive image for our Black community, that there’s an opportunity.”
Clinton MLK Committee member Jennifer Graf, who is a past recipient of the award, says Stubblefield's name was received through blind nomination. A unanimous vote elected him to be the recipient of the award for his initiative to organize and run the yearly “Scott for Tots” holiday toy drive and his other endeavors.
“I was really surprised when I got the phone call and shocked,” Stubblefield says. “It’s nice to be recognized for trying to do the right thing.”
Past recipients of the award include Dr. William Woods, Art Ollie, Gene Empson, Lauren Ashley Smith, the Sisters of Saint Francis, retired Police Chief Brian Guy, and former Clinton Mayor LaMetta Wynn.
Also to be honored at the celebration are Legacy Award recipients Lydia Halbach and the Rev. Lionel Davis Sr. Graf says this is the first year that the Legacy Awards are being given posthumously.
An advocate for social justice, Davis died Nov. 13, 2017 at the age of 82. He is buried at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
Halbach died at the age of 83 on Feb. 1, 2022. She taught within the Clinton School District for 27 years at Longfellow and Jefferson elementary schools. A longtime member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, she was also one of the founding members of the Sisters of Saint Francis Associates. The first woman and, after 52 years, the longest-serving director of the Clinton Baseball Club Board of Directors, she was nominated by LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow.
Victoria Thomas, granddaughter of the late Mayor LaMetta Wynn, will also be featured in the event as she gives a spoken word piece on the meaning of peace.
The celebration is free to attend and will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. at Clinton Community College’s auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd.
