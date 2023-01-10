CLINTON — The Iowa League of Cities annually hosts an “If I Were Mayor” essay contest, with winners receiving college scholarships.
The Clinton Mayor’s Youth Commission – High School Division developed an “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” contest for the City of Clinton, with local prizes and incentives.
At the end of 2022, the Mayor’s Youth Commission unveiled the “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” essay contest to seventh grade classes at Clinton Middle School and Prince of Peace Catholic School. Fourteen essays were submitted by students for the contest. The Mayor’s Youth Commission – High School Division, Mayor Scott Maddasion and Councilman Gregg Obren reviewed all locally submitted essays.
The top three essay winners are:
• First Place: Lila Keister - Clinton Middle School
• Second Place: Grace Ewer - Clinton Middle School
• Third Place: Leaha Rose - Clinton Middle School
The three winners will receive a kid’s buffet at Clinton Pizza Ranch, a City of Clinton “challenge coin”, Clinton Municipal Pool day admission passes, and $150 in Apple gift cards for first place, $100 in Apple gift cards for second place and $75 in Apple gift cards for third place.
