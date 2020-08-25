CLINTON — Clinton County’s positive COVID rate increased to 15.8% for the past 14 days, but the Clinton School District will continue in-person schooling, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday.
Guidelines from the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health allow school districts to request temporary continuous remote learning for a school building or district for up to 14 days if community transmission is between 15% and 20% positivity in the county during the previous 14 days.
“But the other piece is you have to have 10% absenteeism for COVID,” said DeLacy.
Though the rate of positive COVID tests in Clinton County meets the criteria for moving to remote learning, absenteeism at Clinton schools does not, DeLacy said. “We aren’t even close.”
Between 4% and 5% of students have been absent, and few of those are COVID related, said DeLacy.
Even if the absenteeism were high, the board couldn’t decide to close the schools to in-person learning, DeLacy said. It could only request a waiver from the state.
DeLacy said schools in the District don’t always ask why students are absent, but in light of the new health rules, they’ll have to start. The District can’t report 10% absenteeism in its waiver request. It has to show 10% absenteeism due to COVID, DeLacy said.
Students had completed three days of school as of Monday. “We had an amazing start,” said DeLacy. “Staff has been very supportive. Kids have been great.”
Students have accepted the rules for COVID prevention, DeLacy said. “I think they understand school is a privilege.”
Elementary teachers have felt welcome at the middle school and high school where they’ve been moved for the year to allow for social distancing, DeLacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.