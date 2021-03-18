FULTON, Ill. — Finding employees during a pandemic was difficult at MacLean-Fogg Company in Savanna, Illinois. Chrissy Govek, Human Resources manager, turned to a high school to meet the company’s needs.
When COVID hit in 2020 and unemployment rose, MacLean-Fogg was short staffed, and Govek tried to come up with any plan that would get people in the door.
Govek contacted Fulton High School Principal Bob Gosch to see if any 18-year-old seniors would like to work for MacLean-Fogg. High school kids usually want part-time jobs, Govek said, and the company had a lot of positions to fill.
Two students launched a partnership between Fulton High and MacLean-Fogg, and the company wants to employ a couple more, Govek said.
“Both of these kids are not interested in college right away,” said Govek. MacLean-Fogg trains them in jobs they can fill full time when they get out of high school. The work experience benefits the students as well as the company, Govek said.
If students want to attend college, they can go to school online and still work for MacLean-Fogg. If they aren’t interested in college, they have opportunities for full-time work after high school, Govek said.
“They could stay on with us,” Govek said. “It helps them out. It helps us out.” Govek hopes that giving students jobs while they’re in high school will keep them in the area after they graduate.
Tristen Sippel is trained as a CNC operator, Govek said, and Kaleb Schipper sorts parts, checking for defects.
Kaleb, a special education student, had an aid with him the first week, Govek said. “She was so thrilled at how comfortable he was and how he liked the job.”
The school has been great, said Govek. Very flexible. “We’re having to change our mindset of how we look at recruiting. We can’t be doing the same thing if we’re going to be successful.”
Govek liked working with Fulton High School and hopes more schools will jump on board, she said.
“We’re definitely looking at how we can grow the program,” Gosch said Wednesday. The school kind of “fell into it,” said Gosch, “but once we got these two students placed, we saw some benefits to it.”
MacLean-Fogg has been great about scheduling, Gosch said. The school has a block schedule. Different students are available at different times.
Open communication with MacLean-Fogg is what makes the partnership possible. “It’s been good to be able to talk back and forth,” Gosch said.
MacLean-Fogg trains the students and they are employed by the company, but they also receive high school credit, the same as they would for an elective class, Gosch said.
While Gosch hopes the program will grow, he wants to make sure it’s done right. “We don’t want to open up the flood gates. It’s just started, so we’re really monitoring it.”
School officials are seeing how the program impacts the students. They know students are going to be transitioning to the workforce and companies in the area need workers. The program would create a pipeline into the workforce.
But school officials want to make sure they have all their ducks in a row, Gosch said.
River Bend Superintendent Darryl Hogue is satisfied with the program so far.
“We looked into the viability of this, and it worked out very well,” Hogue said. “We see a really good opportunity to expand this.”
MacLean-Fogg has been accommodating, Hogue said. One student works from 6 a.m. to noon, and the other works from 4-8 p.m. “That is, essentially, a part of their school day.”
