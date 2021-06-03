MONMOUTH, Ill. — The following local students recently fulfilled the graduation requirements at Monmouth College: Avery Coppess of Clinton; Teagan McKenna of Sterling, Illinois; Alissa Miner of Savanna, Illinois; and Connor Schmall of Deer Grove, Illinois.
Students graduate from Monmouth College
