CLINTON — When the Clinton History Club first spoke with Clinton High School Synergy students, the entirety of Clinton was on the table. But students in the collaborative program discovered that Clinton High has enough history on its own to keep them busy for now.
History Club founders John Rowland and Gregg Obren pitched their initiative to Synergy students, and Rose Flores, Jack Marlowe and David Kremer took the challenge to make Clinton's history more visible to its residents.
"We started with the high school," Marlowe said, but the students' research went beyond the history of the brick and mortar.
"We found a lot of more interesting people who have come out of CHS," said Kremer.
Synergy History Club combed through yearbooks and found that the CHS fine arts program had produced opera star Kyle Ketelsen and Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen.
They found examples of students interacting with people in the community during events such as the flood of 1965 when students helped sandbag to keep the waters out of the town.
Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Clinton High School library, Synergy History Club and the Clinton History Club will host an open house where residents can see local collections of CHS memorabilia. Synergy History Club is still accepting exhibitors for the event.
"My thought was, it's the kickoff for 100 years [of CHS]," said Rowland. The bond issue to pay for the current high school passed in 1919. The school opened in 1921.
Many historic items were probably lost in the fire of January 1968, said Rowland. Two plaques from 1921, one naming school board members and school administrators and another honoring the family that donated the land for the school, are now in storage at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, he said, as is the memorial plaque of President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address purchased by the Class of 1916, which may or may not have been moved to the current CHS in 1921 from Roosevelt High.
Bill Misiewicz, Synergy facilitator, showed Synergy students a 1964 jacket from the CHS state championship baseball team and a 1992 jersey worn by Chris Johansen in the state quarterfinal game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Johansen's over-the-backboard shot sent the game into overtime, where Clinton prevailed 65-62.
They ran that play a million times in practice, said Misiewicz. It never worked — until that night.
The Chicago Bulls played the Cincinnati Royals at CHS, Misiewicz said. The Globetrotters performed there.
In 2008, CHS renovated the Yourd gymnasium floor, said Misiewicz. People were allowed to take what they wanted from the old gym. "So down in my basement, I have the center court."
The historical museum has one of the large Cs from the floor, Rowland said.
The school library gave Synergy students a display case that Synergy plans to fill with CHS memorabilia, Flores said. Synergy is hoping that CHS graduates will share their photos, programs and other memorabilia with the community Sunday and will donate some items to Synergy. "We'll put it in the display case downstairs," said Flores.
Rowland has a program from 1943 when a black musical gave a concert at CHS to sell war bonds.
Misiewicz would like to find memorabilia from a Ted Nugent concert at Yourd gym in the early 1970s.
"There are plenty of people who have a lot of collections," said Obren.
Sunday's open house in the CHS library is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. The doors open at noon for people displaying items. Tables and chairs will be provided. Refreshments will be available.
Visitors should use the east door by the commons.
Synergy History Club will conduct tours to additional historical items on display in other areas of the school.
"Everybody should come and look," said Obren.
Anyone who wishes to show CHS memorabilia Sunday should contact Synergy History Club, Gregg Obren at Gobren74@live.com or 563-503-8345 or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com or 563-593-1101.
